Startup Canada Jetlines Nears Service Launch

Canadian startup Canada Jetlines said it has completed required demonstration flights, moving the company closer to commencing service in the near future.

Jetlines said the demonstration flights were operated to the satisfaction of Transport Canada, and there are just a few administrative items it needs to complete before receiving its air operator’s certificate (AOC).

Jetlines aims to start operations during the next few weeks, and said it intends to begin ticket sales imminently.

The Aviation Week Fleet Discovery database shows the airline has a single Airbus A320 in its fleet, but its goal is to operate a fleet of 15 A320s by 2025.

Jetlines will be based at Toronto Pearson (YYZ). It has said it will fly on domestic routes as well as operate to destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and the US. The company has previously indicated Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) in Florida will be served.

A spokesperson for the company said July 11 that Jetlines will be a leisure airline operating both charter and scheduled flights. Destinations listed on its website include domestic points Moncton ((YQM) and Winnipeg (YWG), as well as Niagara Falls (IAG) in New York.