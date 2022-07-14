Condor To Fly To Iceland For First Time

By David Casey and Oliver Kirby-Davies

German leisure carrier Condor is launching flights to Iceland for the first time in May 2023.

The carrier plans to offer once-weekly services from Frankfurt (FRA) to both Akureyri (AEY) and Egilsstaðir (EGS). The routes will become the sole nonstop flights from Germany to each airport, located in the north and east of Iceland respectively.

“Iceland is one of the most popular destinations in the north,” Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said. “With the connections to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir we are also responding to the great demand from numerous tour operators offering round trips in the north and east of Iceland.”

Akureyri is the fourth largest city in Iceland and is located on the shore of a fjord that extends far into the country. Popular nearby destinations are the waterfalls Aldeyjarfoss and Goðafoss, and the village of Húsavík for whale watching.

Egilsstaðir is a town close to the Stuðlagil canyon and Hafrahvammagljúfur canyon, as well as Hengifoss, one of Iceland’s tallest waterfalls.

Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, CEO of Isavia Regional Airports, welcomed the planned routes and said: “Condor's decision is the result of the powerful promotional work we and our collaborators have done to emphasize the development of more gateways into Iceland.”

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that there are currently 18,840 two-way scheduled weekly seats between Germany and Iceland. Lufthansa, Icelandair, Eurowings and PLAY offer nonstop service between the countries.