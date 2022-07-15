Schiphol’s June Traffic Way Up From 2021, Still Below 2019

The number of commercial flights operated to/from Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) in June was down 15% versus the same month in 2019, but up significantly over 2021.

The release of Schiphol’s traffic figures come as the airport is instructing airlines to cut capacity to Amsterdam because of staffing shortages, particularly in security clearance. Air Serbia has said it is considering legal action against AMS over the forced cuts.

Commercial flights to/from Schipol in June were up 92% compared to June 2021. Passengers handled totaled 5.2 million in June, down from 6.5 million in June 2019, but up from 1.7 million in June 2021 and just 500,000 in June 2020.

Cargo tonnes handled at AMS dropped 15% in June versus the year-ago month.

In addition to near-term capacity cuts, AMS is also facing a planned “green cap” of 440,000 annual flights to be imposed by the Dutch government in 2023–a policy KLM has said will call into question the airport’s status as a global hub.

But KLM has scaled back near-term capacity because of its own staffing issues and AMS’ issues.

Schiphol said it will look to hire 200 new security staff in coming weeks and has given existing security screeners a summer bonus.

AMS has advised passengers to “travel light” and only bring carry-on luggage, as baggage handling has been another serious problem this summer at the airport. Also, the airport has told passengers to “put on comfortable shoes and take off your coat in the queue.”