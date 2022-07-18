VietJet Adds More India Routes

Vietnamese LCC VietJet is growing its connections to India, planning to operate 17 routes between Vietnam and India by the fourth quarter.

The carrier recently announced it will operate flights to five Indian cities from Routes Asia 2022 host Da Nang (DAD). It has already recommenced flights from Hanoi (HAN) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Mumbai (BOM) and New Delhi (DEL). Those four routes are each operated 3X- to 4X-weekly.

New flights to both BOM and DEL from Phu Quoc (PQC) in Vietnam will launch in the first half of September and be operated 3X- to 4X-weekly each.

Additional routes to India to be launched from HAN include Ahmedabad (AMD) on Sept. 27; Hyderabad (HYD) on Oct. 7; and Bengaluru (BLR) on Nov. 2. All will be operated 4X-weekly.

Additional routes to India to be launched from SGN include AMD on Sept. 28; HYD on Oct. 8; and BLR on Nov. 1. The three routes will be operated 4X-weekly each.

Vietjet VP Nguyen Thanh Son said in a statement: “Vietjet has been the first airline launching [nonstop] flights between Vietnam and India since 2019 and has constantly expanded its operation to the world’s second most populated country. As the world reopens to travel and feedback on our current India-Vietnam routes is excellent, we now prioritize to expand and increase flight operations to India.”