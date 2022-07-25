Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C July 25, 2022)

July 25

French carrier Corsair is adding a new West African destination. The airline plans to serve Cotonou (COO) in Benin from Nov. 8. Flights from Paris Orly (ORY) will be three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays using 298-seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft. “In accordance with our strategic plan, we are continuing our development on the African continent,” said Pascal de Izaguirre, chairman and CEO of Corsair.

Oman Air is increasing service to India between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29 in response to growing demand. The carrier said it will operate 10X-weekly flights from Muscat (MCT) to Kochi (COK), Delhi (DEL) and Chennai (MAA)—all up from 7X-weekly. The additional services increase the number of two-way flights operated by the airline between Oman and India to 122 per week. Oman Air provides 10 flights per week in each direction to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as three flights per week to Goa.

Azerbaijan Airlines has started ticket sales for flights to Delhi (DEL) from Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International (GYD). The service launches on Aug. 9 and will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The route is in partnership with cargo specialist Zeal Global Group.

Kenya Airways has signed an interline agreement with Virgin Atlantic. The deal will allow Kenya Airways passengers flying via London to connect with Virgin Atlantic-operated flights to the likes of Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA) and Seattle (SEA). Virgin Atlantic passengers will also be able to book a through ticket to Nairobi (NBO) and connect to destinations in Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia among others. “This agreement will advance our strategy to strengthen our African hubs with connecting traffic and offer new growth opportunities for both carriers,” Kenya Airways chief commercial and customer officer Julius Thairu said.

Asiana Airlines has resumed four routes from Seoul Incheon (ICN) having suspended them during the pandemic. The airline has restored service to Barcelona (BCN), Beijing Capital (PEK), Istanbul (IST) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO). BCN, FCO and IST will be served twice a week, while a Saturday-service will be offered to PEK. Asiana plans to increase ICN-FCO to 3X-weekly from Aug. 14.