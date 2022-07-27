Avelo Airlines Adds Two New Points To Route Map

US startup Avelo Airlines will add four routes and two new destinations to its network in October and November.

The two new points on Avelo’s route map will be Lansing (LAN) in Michigan and Newport News/Williamsburg (PHF) in Virginia. From LAN, the carrier will fly to Orlando (MCO) 2X-weekly from Oct. 27.

“Avelo’s new nonstop service from LAN to Orlando, combined with low fares, offer additional travel options to our region just in time for winter-weather vacations,” LAN CEO Nicole Noll-Williams said in a statement.

MCO is one of Avelo’s three aircraft bases, along with Burbank (BUR) in California and New Haven (HVN) in Connecticut. The Orlando base opened in June.

From PHF, Avelo will operate to both MCO and Fort Lauderdale ( FLL ) in Florida. Both the PHF-MCO and PHF-FLL routes will be operated 2X-weekly from Oct. 20, rising to 3X-weekly from Nov. 10.

Avelo will be the only airline serving Florida nonstop from both LAN and PHF.

Avelo additionally will launch 2X-weekly service between FLL and Wilmington (ILM) in North Carolina from Nov. 11. Avelo already serves HVN, MCO and Baltimore (BWI) from ILM.

ILM director Jeff Bourk welcomed the FLL route, saying south Florida “is our top unserved market.”

Avelo is an all-Boeing 737NG operator.