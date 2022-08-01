50 New Routes Starting In August 2022

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in August, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

JetBlue Airways’ first transatlantic route from Boston (BOS) is among the new routes being launched by carriers across the world this month.

Service from the Massachusetts capital to London Gatwick (LGW) was originally scheduled to launch in June but pushed back to Aug. 4. The route will operate daily using Airbus A321neo aircraft, becoming the airline’s third to Europe.

JetBlue launched New York John F Kennedy (JFK)-London Heathrow (LHR) flights in August 2021, followed by service from JFK to Gatwick in September. It will compete indirectly with five other carriers in the Boston-London market as American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic each serve BOS-LHR.

Other eye-catching routes launching in August include Thai Airways International’s addition of Jeddah (JED) from Bangkok (BKK) on Aug. 19; Beijing Capital Airlines starting a Hangzhou (HGH) service on Aug. 26; and IndiGo’s inaugural daily flights to Bahrain (BAH) from Mumbai (BOM) on Aug. 1.

“We are pleased to announce Bahrain as our 25th international and 99th overall destination in the 6E network,” IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

“These new flights will enhance international connectivity and bolster trade, commerce and tourism between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is known for its pearl diving and trading tradition.”

Elsewhere, Saudia is beginning scheduled commercial flights to Dubai (DXB) from Neom, the “smart city” Saudi Arabia is building in the northwest of the country, and launching operations to Zurich (ZRH) from Riyadh (RUH).

From Aug. 17, Berlin (BER) will also become the latest European destination to be added to Norse Atlantic Airways’ network. Two routes are being opened, linking Germany’s capital with New York JFK and Los Angeles (LAX).

Finally, Las Vegas (LAS), the host destination for Routes World 2022, will see Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines expand their networks from the city this month. Frontier is adding flights to Buffalo (BUF), Baltimore Washington (BWI), Hartford Bradley (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI), while Spirit is adding connections to Albuquerque (ABQ), Boise (BOI) and Reno (RNO).