Airline In Focus: Aer Lingus

Headquartered in Dublin, Aer Lingus is the national airline of the Republic of Ireland and has been publicly owned since its flotation in Oct-2006. Aer Lingus became a wholly owned subsidiary of the International Airline Group (IAG), after securing a 98.05% stake under a EUR1.36 billion deal in 2015. A former member of oneworld, Aer Lingus is now a semi-low cost carrier that offers international and domestic services.

All data is accurate to 5 August 2022 and was provided by OAG Schedules analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

