Wizz Adds Four Routes From Warsaw

Wizz Air has scheduled the launch of four new routes from Warsaw Chopin (WAW)—three of which are to unserved points from the Polish capital.

Valencia (VLC) on Spain’s southeastern coast will receive two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays from Dec. 12. Wizz will become the only operator of flights between Valencia and Warsaw. Ryanair already connects the Spanish city to Poland with flights from Gdansk (GDN) and Krakow (KRK).

A new route from Warsaw Chopin to Aqaba (AQJ) will then begin on Dec. 13, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The market is currently unserved and will be WAW’s first direct connection to Jordan.

On Dec. 14, flights from Warsaw Chopin to Venice (VCE) will begin with two round trips per week. Wizz will compete directly with LOT Polish Airlines, which serves the sector 6X-weekly using a mix of Embraer 175, 190 and 195 aircraft.

The fourth new route will open on March 28, 2023, linking WAW with Bilbao (BIO) in the Basque region of northern Spain. The 2X-weekly service on Tuesdays and Saturdays will become the only nonstop route between the cities.

Wizz currently flies to 48 destinations from Warsaw Chopin, all of which are international. OAG data shows that the carrier’s capacity from the airport totals 34,766 departure seats during the week commencing Aug. 1—equivalent to 91% of the capacity offered from the airport at this time in 2019 before the pandemic.