Flybe To Make Newquay Return

Flybe will return to Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) during the forthcoming winter season for the first time since the British regional carrier restarted flights under new ownership.

From Oct. 30, the airline will begin flights from NQY to London Heathrow (LHR), providing a double-daily service during weekdays and a daily flight on weekends. A daily route to Manchester (MAN) will also be launched.

Flybe relaunched commercial operations in April 2022, two years after the previous incarnation of the carrier collapsed into administration. It last served NQY in March 2020 with routes to Heathrow, Leeds Bradford (LBA) and Manchester.

The addition of Newquay forms part of Flybe’s winter 2022/23 network that will see the airline fly to 12 destinations. Other new routes being launched during the period include Birmingham (BHX)-Aberdeen (ABZ) from Feb. 9, 2023, as well as three routes from Southampton (SOU). From March 2, Flybe intends to connect SOU with Edinburgh (EDI), Glasgow (GLA) and Manchester.

“After a successful 2022 launch and summer season, we are excited to announce our new winter schedule, which further enhances affordable connectivity across UK regions, as well as Europe via our popular flights to Amsterdam,” Flybe CEO Dave Pflieger said.

Amsterdam (AMS) will be Flybe’s sole international point during winter as seasonal summer routes from Birmingham to Avignon (AVN) and Brest (BES), and Southampton to AVN and Toulon (TLN) come to an end.

In addition, Flybe’s booking system also shows that Heathrow-Leeds Bradford is not available for reservations beyond the end of the summer 2022 season.