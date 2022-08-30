Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Aug. 29, 2022)

UK regional carrier Loganair will suspend operations at Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) this winter. Daily services to Manchester (MAN) and onward to Aberdeen (ABZ), together with non-stop flights to Edinburgh (EDI) and Newcastle (NCL), will be completely suspended between November 2022 and March 2023. In all, almost 300 flights scheduled to Newquay over the coming winter season have been withdrawn from the airline’s schedule. Summer routes linking Newquay with Teesside (MME) and onward to Inverness (INV) will not return in 2023, and planned growth on other routes is to be redirected to other UK airports. A spokesperson for Loganair said the carrier has worked hard to build its presence at NQY but blamed the airport’s management team for incentivizing “unsustainable operations by other airlines.”

Alaska Airlines plans to launch daily nonstop service between Everett (PAE) and Anchorage (ANC) on Nov. 30. Flights will be year-round onboard Embraer 175 aircraft, operated by sister airline Horizon Air. “There's a significant need and demand to connect workers and businesses in the two regions–from the fishing industry to aviation—in addition to the desire for leisure travel,” said Brett Catlin, VP of network and alliances for Alaska Airlines. Everett is located about 47 km (29 mi.) north of Seattle.

Malaysia Airlines has introduced a new direct flight between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Singapore (SIN). Flights will be 3X-weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing from BKI at 7.00 a.m. and returning from SIN at 10 a.m. The route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with 160 seats. “This will further boost connectivity and flexibility for passengers bound to Singapore, as the airline also offers direct flights to the country via our main hub of Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Kuching,” Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Izham Ismail said.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) is resuming three routes to North America, as well as increasing frequencies on three more. From Oct. 30, flights will restart from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Houston (IAH) and Washington Dulles (IAD). In addition, service from Haneda to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) will be expanded, alongside from Tokyo Narita (NRT) to Seattle (SEA). Elsewhere, Haneda-Kuala Lumpur (KUL) will resume with 3X-weekly flights, and Haneda-Jakarta (CGK) will be expanded from 4X to 7X-weekly. “ANA will continue to monitor travel viability and quarantine requirements as well as demand trends for return trips to home countries and overseas assignments, and will continue to add flights in case of further increase in demand,” ANA said in a statement.

South Korea’s Air Premia has scheduled the launch of its first US route. The carrier intends to start flying between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Los Angeles (LAX) on Oct. 5, operating 3X-weekly. Flights will use 787-9 aircraft and increase to 5X-weekly from Oct. 21.