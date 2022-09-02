Sun Country Airlines Boosts Offering From Wisconsin Cities

Sun Country Airlines next year will open service from two more Wisconsin cities to Orlando (MCO) and start another Florida route from its Minneapolis (MSP) base.

The MSP-based carrier had already announced it would operate flights from Wisconsin's Eau Claire (EAU) to Orlando in 2023 (Sun Country will also add a 2X-weekly EAU-MSP route before the end of 2022). The EAU-Orlando route, to be served 2X-weekly, will launch in April 2023, and the carrier has said it could shift flights from EAU to Fort Myers (RSW) in Florida or Las Vegas (LAS) based on seasonal demand.

The MSP-EAU route commencing in December will be year-round and supported under the US government’s Essential Air Service (EAS) program.

On Sept. 1 Sun Country said that it will add two more Wisconsin-Florida services, connecting both Green Bay (GRB) and Madison (MSN) to MCO from April 2023. The two routes will be operated 2X-weekly.

Sun Country already serves RSW as well as LAS and Phoenix (PHX) from both GRB and MSN.

Additionally, the carrier will open an 11th Florida destination from MSP: Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS). The route will be flown 4X-weekly from April 12, 2023. VPS becomes a new destination on Sun Country’s route map. The airline noted it operates more routes to Florida from Minneapolis than any other carrier.

All Sun Country passenger routes are served with Boeing 737NG aircraft.