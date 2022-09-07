Airline In Focus: Aeromexico

Aerovías de México SA de CV (Aeromexico) was established as Aeronaves de Mexico in 1934. The carrier made its first flight on 14-Sep-1934 from Mexico City to Acapulco with a Stinson SR aircraft. Aeromexico is the nation’s flag carrier and today, operates an extensive domestic and international network to destinations throughout North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. The carrier is primarily based at Mexico City Juarez International Airport, with secondary hubs at Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport, Monterrey Escobedo International Airport and Hermosillo Pesqueira Garcia Airport. The carrier forms part of Grupo Aeroméxico, along with regional airline; Aeromexico Connect and is listed on Mexico's BMV, under the ticker (AEROMEX). The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance.

On 01-Oct-2021, Aeromexico filed its restructuring plan as part of the company's Chapter 11 process, in addition to a disclosure statement and a motion to approve solicitation procedures related to the plan. Aeromexico Group announced the completion of its restructuring process and emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings on 17-Mar-2022.

