Ryanair Doubles Down On Stockholm Base With Six New Routes

Irish ULCC Ryanair will open six new routes from Stockholm Arlanda (ARN in the upcoming northern hemisphere winter season, adding more service to an airport where last year it opened a base.

Since opening the base for the prior winter season, the airline has grown the number of based aircraft at ARN from two to four. With the six new routes added, the carrier will serve 44 destinations from ARN.

From Oct. 30, Ryanair will launch 2X-weekly service between ARN and Birmingham (BHX) in the UK. From Nov. 2, the airline will start 2X-weekly flights from ARN to: Malta (MLA); Pisa (PSA) and Turin (TRN) in Italy; and Tuzla (TLZ) in Turkey.

From Jan. 8, 2023, the carrier will open 2X-weekly service between ARN and Valencia (VLC) in Spain.

ARN owner and operator Swedavia noted in a statement: “During its first year of operation at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, [Ryanair] launched 38 new routes, five of them domestic, and has become one of Swedavia’s biggest and fastest-growing airlines. The new routes from Arlanda to exciting destinations in Europe to be launched this winter are an important addition and complement the airport’s existing range of routes.”

Additionally, Ryanair said it will start two new routes from Jordan for the upcoming winter season. The carrier will connect Amman (AMM) with Treviso (TSF) in Italy and Aqaba (AQJ) with Brussels Charleroi (CRL).