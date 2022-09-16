Airline In Focus: Frontier Airlines
All the important data related to the airline's performance in recent years.
Posted
Routes profiles Frontier Airlines, the ULCC headquartered in Denver (DEN) that is attending Routes World 2022.
The carrier was founded in 1994 and operates a fleet of narrowbody aircraft, all of which feature the airline's 'spokesanimal' logo on the tail. Indigo Partners acquired Frontier from Republic Airways in 2013.
All data relates to w/c Sept. 12, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.