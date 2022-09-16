Airline In Focus: Frontier Airlines

Routes profiles Frontier Airlines, the ULCC headquartered in Denver (DEN) that is attending Routes World 2022.

The carrier was founded in 1994 and operates a fleet of narrowbody aircraft, all of which feature the airline's 'spokesanimal' logo on the tail. Indigo Partners acquired Frontier from Republic Airways in 2013.

All data relates to w/c Sept. 12, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

