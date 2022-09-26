American To Launch 13th Mexico Route From Phoenix

American Airlines will add service between its Phoenix (PHX) hub and Monterrey (MTY), Mexico, in January.

The route has not been served by any carrier since 2004, according to PHX. From Jan. 10, 2023, American regional subsidiary Envoy Air will operate daily PHX-MTY flights with a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft.

“Mexico is Phoenix’s number one trade and tourism partner, which makes air service to Monterrey increasingly important for our local economy,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “As American Airlines expands its international service, Phoenix benefits from increased connectivity to emerging global markets and sought-after leisure destinations.”

Sophia Philis-Ortiz, managing director of American's PHX hub, pointed out that the oneworld carrier offers more nonstop flights from Phoenix to Mexico than any other carrier. “With this addition, our customers will be more seamlessly connected to one of Mexico’s top business and leisure destinations,” she said.

When the new service starts, American will serve 13 destinations in Mexico from PHX. “American’s flight schedule for January is 11% larger to Mexico than it was pre-pandemic in January 2019,” PHX said. “Additionally, the 13 destinations represent a 44% increase in Mexican destinations served [from PHX] compared to January 2019.”

American operates more flights from the US to Mexico than to any other country in its global network, serving 27 cities with over 500 weekly flights.

From Nov. 3, American will launch daily service between New York Kennedy (JFK) and MTY using an Airbus A319.