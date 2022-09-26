Delta Air Lines To Offer Robust Summer 2023 Europe Schedule

Delta Air Lines will launch or resume transatlantic service to eight European destinations for the 2023 northern hemisphere summer season.

The new and restarted routes from Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York Kennedy (JFK) will grow Delta’s transatlantic capacity by 8% over summer 2022 levels.

From ATL, the SkyTeam carrier will resume service to Stuttgart (STR) from March 26 and to Dusseldorf (DUS) from May 9. Both routes to Germany, which had been operated by the carrier before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be served 3X-weekly.

Additionally, Delta will launch 5X-weekly flights from ATL to Edinburgh (EDI) in Scotland from May 25. The Atlanta-based carrier has not flown the ATL-EDI route since 2007.

From LAX, Delta will launch service to London Heathrow (LHR) from March 25 and resume service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from May 8. Both routes will be flown daily.

LAX-LHR service has not been offered by Delta since 2015. The LAX-CDG route was served prior to the pandemic.

From JFK, Delta will launch two new Europe routes from April 10: Geneva (GVA) and London Gatwick (LGW). Both routes will be operated daily. Delta has served the JFK-GVA route before, but not since 1993.

From May 25, Delta will restart daily JFK-Berlin (BER) flights that had been suspended during the pandemic.

Delta did not reveal aircraft for specific routes, but indicated the eight routes will be operated with a combination of Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-400 aircraft.