Airline In Focus: Emirates

Established in in October 1985, Routes World 2022 attendee Emirates Airline is the national carrier of the emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The airline operates with a fleet of widebody equipment and is the largest operator of the Airbus A380 aircraft type. Emirates provides an extensive network of services within the Middle East as well as to Africa, Asia, the South Pacific, North America, Europe and South America. Emirates SkyCargo is the air freight division of Emirates.

All data relates to w/c Sept. 26, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.