Canada’s Lynx Air To Start US Transborder Routes

Lynx Air, the Calgary (YYC)-based ULCC startup, will expand beyond Canada in early 2023 with the launch of four routes to the US.

The carrier, an all-Boeing 737 MAX operator, started flying in April 2022 and now operates a growing domestic network, with Edmonton (YEG) being the most recent addition. Lynx will enter the transborder market from Jan. 23, 2023, when it opens 4X-weekly service between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Orlando (MCO).

The airline will then launch three US routes from its YYC base in February, starting with service to Phoenix (PHX). From Feb. 7, Lynx will begin flying the YYC-PHX route 3X-weekly.

From Feb. 16, the carrier will kick off 3X-weekly Calgary-Los Angeles (LAX) flights. From Feb. 24, the LCC will open 4X-weekly service between YYC and Las Vegas (LAS).

“Lynx’s expansion to the US is a strong indication of their confidence in YYC and that the future of air travel is bright,” YYC CFO Rob Palmer said in a statement. “Their new routes provide Calgarians even more choice to visit desirable destinations south of the border.”

Lynx said the US routes will attract Canadians seeking to escape cold winter weather.

Meanwhile, Edmonton-based ULCC Flair Air, which started US flights in October 2021, said it will increase frequencies on major Canadian domestic routes in its summer 2023 schedule. Vancouver (YVR)-YYZ service will be boosted from 10X-weekly to 21X-weekly. Calgary-YYZ service will also see a jump from 10X-weekly to 21X-weekly flying. Montreal (YUL)-YYZ service will grow from 4X-weekly to 12X-weekly.

"We're looking ahead to another busy summer next year and we've increased our capacity significantly to keep up with increased demand," Flair CCO Garth Lund said in a statement.