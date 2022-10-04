AirAsia Malaysia Grows Offering To Indonesia

AirAsia Malaysia will launch a new route between Penang (PEN) and Denpasar (DPS) in Indonesia later this month.

The service to Bali will be operated 2X-weekly with an Airbus A320 family aircraft from Oct. 20. The new route launch will follow AirAsia Malaysia’s resumption of service this month from Kuala Lumpur (KLU) to three Indonesian cities: Banda Aceh (BTJ), Padang (PDG) and Pekanbaru (PKU).

AirAsia Malaysia said in a statement the service to Indonesia is “in response to strong demand by local communities from both countries, which share cultural similarities and familial ties and will boost tourism and creative economy in the regions.”

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat added: “Indonesia is a core market for AirAsia and we are thrilled to be back … We are excited to reconnect these cities to Kuala Lumpur and Penang, bringing tourists from Malaysia, reconnecting families, and serving business travel. We are confident that these new services will be popular both ways.”

The four new services bring to 10 the Malaysia-Indonesia routes AirAsia Malaysia will operate.