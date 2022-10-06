Airline In Focus: Air France

Founded in 1933, Routes World 2022 attendee Air France is the national airline of France. The airline merged with Dutch flag carrier KLM in 2004 and became a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group. The merge formed one of the world's largest airline groups. Air France is based at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with smaller hubs at Paris-Orly, Lyon and Nice airport. Air France operates an extensive global network serving almost 200 destinations across North America, South America, Asia and Africa. Air France is a founding member of SkyTeam and conducted the maiden A350-900 flight in Aug-2019.

Air France will be among the world's top airlines attending Routes World 2022