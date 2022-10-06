Airline In Focus: Air France
All the important data related to the airline in recent years.
Posted
Founded in 1933, Routes World 2022 attendee Air France is the national airline of France. The airline merged with Dutch flag carrier KLM in 2004 and became a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group. The merge formed one of the world's largest airline groups. Air France is based at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with smaller hubs at Paris-Orly, Lyon and Nice airport. Air France operates an extensive global network serving almost 200 destinations across North America, South America, Asia and Africa. Air France is a founding member of SkyTeam and conducted the maiden A350-900 flight in Aug-2019.
Air France will be among the world's top airlines attending Routes World 2022
All data relates to w/c Oct. 3, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.
https://infogram.com/rou-airline-in-focus-air-france-6-oct-1h7z2l8q33zzg6o?live
Find out more about CAPA membership.
The data highlighted in this article is just one of 3,000+ airline profiles available as part of CAPA Membership. To learn more about CAPA’s comprehensive news, data and analysis, book a demo with one our team of experts here.