Iberia To Start Flights To Jordan Next Month

Spanish flag carrier Iberia will add Amman (AMM) to its network with flights from Madrid (MAD) starting in November.

The Jordanian capital, never served before by Iberia, becomes the 138th destination in the carrier’s network. The service will be operated in conjunction with Spain’s SamaTravel, which will charter the Iberia flights for its tour business.

The AMM-MAD route will be alternated with SamaTravel tour flights from MAD to Cairo (CAI), also operated by Iberia. Flights to MAD and CAI will be flown on Thursdays.

Iberia suggested tourists could travel to both Madrid and Cairo on the same trip.

Iberia sales director Antonio Linares said “the combination of flights with Cairo will allow [travelers] to visit two wonders of the world, ancient and modern, in the same trip, with a single package.”

SamaTravel GM Mohamed Ali added: “We want to turn Jordan into another of our star destinations, and to be able to combine it with Egypt, fulfilling two dreams in a single trip.”