Airline In Focus: AirAsia
All the essential data related to the airline in recent years.
Routes World 2022 attendee AirAsia is a low cost carrier based at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. The carrier, which was formed out of Tune Air in 2002, is led by CEO Tony Fernandes and pioneered the cross-border joint venture in Asia, establishing Thai and Indonesian units with bases in Bangkok and Jakarta. The airline has also partnered with other airlines and investors to create ventures in the Philippines, India and Japan. AirAsia's extensive domestic and regional network includes services within Malaysia and to China, Southeast Asia and the Subcontinent.
All data relates to w/c Oct. 10, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.
