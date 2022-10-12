From The Floor: Puerto Rico

Delta Air Lines is ramping up its presence in Puerto Rico’s market from December with the launch of two new routes to the capital San Juan and increasing frequencies on two more.

From Dec. 17, the US carrier will start flying to Luis Muñoz Marín International (SJU) from both Boston Logan (BOS) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW). Service will be daily and 1X-weekly respectively.

In addition, frequencies to San Juan from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson will grow from 2X-daily at the present time to up to 4X-daily by the end of December, while flights from New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will expand from 2X-daily to 3X-daily over the same time period.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) expects the new routes to have an economic impact of more than $18 million between the months of December 2022 to April 2023.

Crystal Bell, air and cruise access director at PRTC, said the Puerto Rico team is attending Routes World in confident fashion following two years of being one of the world’s fastest recovering markets.

“Offering a powerful blend of being both a destination market but with sizeable resident driven traffic, Puerto Rico provides airlines with an attractive mix of year-round passenger opportunities,” she said.

“As well as promoting the opportunities for serving the capital, San Juan, we will be promoting the growing markets of our regional cities such as Aguadilla and Ponce. Puerto Rico offers strong prospects for growth across our existing core US market as well as for international airlines.”