PRESS RELEASE: Atlantic City, NJ to Host TakeOff North America 2023

Confirmed to take place from Aug. 13-15, 2023, the sixth TakeOff North America event will be hosted by the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) and Meet AC, Destination Management Organization (DMO).

Dedicated to supporting the development and expansion of the North American domestic aviation market, the event has become an integral forum for the small and medium-sized airport air service development community within North America.

Over the course of three days, TakeOff North America 2023 will facilitate unrivalled meeting and networking opportunities between airline, airport and destination stakeholders to discuss existing route networks and negotiate new air service proposals.

Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in face-to-face meetings with senior network planners from the region’s leading carriers, with previous airline attendees including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, WestJet, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Allegiant Air and more.

As the second-largest airport in New Jersey serving visitors and residents of Atlantic City, central and southern New Jersey, coastal shore regions and southeastern Pennsylvania supporting commerce, tourism, and the general public, the Atlantic City International Airport is the ideal host destination for next year’s event.

ACY operates within its own air space, independent from Philadelphia and New York City airports’ air space. This, along with favorable weather patterns, allows for a high level of schedule integrity for airlines operating at the airport. ACY is also a crew and maintenance base for ULCC Spirit Airlines, operating 8-12 departures per day. American Airlines also offers daily service at ACY with access to their global network, via Landline.

In addition to commercial service, the airport is home to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) William J. Hughes Technical Center, is a base for the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing and is an important general aviation facility in the region.

Tim Kroll, ACY Airport Director, said: "Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is proud to partner with Meet AC in hosting TakeOff North America 2023, where we will be able to highlight the many tourism assets in the region including Atlantic City, the premier east coast gaming, beach and Boardwalk entertainment destination. ACY provides the most convenient manner to get to and explore the region.”

"We are thrilled to host TakeOff North America 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. By hosting this event, we will have the opportunity to showcase our region while bringing together more than 200 aviation industry professionals, including air carriers and small to mid-size airports, discussing potential expanded or new air service,” added Meet AC’s President and CEO, Larry Sieg.

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “TakeOff North America is a critical event for stimulating regional air connectivity for those airports focused on domestic traffic. We are delighted to appoint Atlantic City as the Destination Sponsor for TakeOff North America 2023 and look forward to working with the team over the coming year.”

TakeOff North America 2023 will take place from Aug. 13-15 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City.

