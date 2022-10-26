WestJet To Place Code On 20 KLM Routes From Amsterdam

Canada’s WestJet reached an accord with KLM to add its code to 20 of the Dutch carrier’s European routes from Amsterdam (AMS).

The commencement of the codesharing will coincide with the restart of the Calgary (YYC)-based carrier’s YYC-AMS service from Nov. 14. The route will be operated 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787.

WestJet passengers will be able to transfer to KLM flights to 20 airports in 12 European countries on one itinerary via the codeshare deal.

The WS code will be placed on KLM flights from AMS to: Athens (ATH); Brussels (BRU); Berlin (BER), Frankfurt (FRA), Hanover (HAJ) and Munich (MUC) in Germany; Copenhagen (CPH); Geneva (GVA); Glasgow (GLA) and Edinburgh (EDI) in Scotland; Lyon (LYS) and Toulouse (TLS) in France; Madrid (MAD); Manchester (MAN), London City (LCY) and London Heathrow (LHR) in England; Milan (MXP) and Venice (VCE) in Italy; Lisbon (LIS); and Vienna (VIE).

WestJet passengers “will benefit from more opportunities to travel between Europe and Canada with this important codesharing with our partner KLM," CCO John Weatherill said in a statement. "We look forward to strengthening travel and tourism ties between the countries served by our global networks.”

The codeshare agreement comes on the heels of WestJet revealing a retrenchment to Calgary, including basing all seven of its 787s at the airport, which will be its exclusive global connecting hub.

WestJet also earlier this month reached an agreement to place the WS code on Korean Air’s flights to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from both Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR), marking the first time the Canadian carrier’s code has been placed on transpacific flights.