Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Nov. 14, 2022)

Nov. 15

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has confirmed the launch of new route from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tashkent (TAS), Uzbekistan’s capital. Two flights a week will be offered from Dec. 7 using Airbus A320s. The launch comes as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is also preparing to start AUH-TAS flights. “Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of UAE’s capital with many destinations while contributing to the growth of both travel and tourism of the UAE,” Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali said.

Italian startup Aeroitalia has launched its first flight connecting Milan Bergamo (BGY) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO). The carrier, which has three Boeing 737-800s based at BGY, will operate the route three times per day from Monday to Friday, and once a day at weekends. In December, the airline plans to launch three more routes from Milan Bergamo to Bacau in Romania, Catania in Sicily and London Heathrow.

IndiGo has commenced direct flights from Mumbai (BOM) to Gwalior (GWL) in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Service will be 4X-weekly. “The flight will connect Madhya Pradesh's winter capital to local and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi,” IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

AirAsia is increasing frequencies to Hong Kong (HKG) from December. Flights from Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) will be increased to four times per week starting Dec. 15, while service from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Manila (MNL) will be 3X-weekly. “With Hong Kong relaxing entry restrictions by allowing quarantine-free travel for tourists from September this year combined with strong forecast demand, we are excited to welcome more guests to and from Hong Kong with increased flight frequency ahead of the festive season,” CCO Karen Chan said.

Nov. 14

Fresh from revealing plans to open a one-aircraft base at Florence (FLR) in 2023 and launch nine new routes, Spanish carrier Volotea has announced further Italian additions from Milan Bergamo (BGY), Naples (NAP) and Venice (VCE). From Nov. 28, the LCC plans to open a Naples- Algiers ({ALG}}) route, followed by a Venice-Algiers service the next day. Both will be operated twice a week. Milan Bergamo will also receive a 2X-weekly route to Nantes (NTE) from April 13, 2023. Elsewhere, Volotea said it plans to start a weekly Strasbourg (SXB)-Faro (FAO) service on June 1.

Hong Kong-based startup Greater Bay Airlines will open a route to Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE) from Dec. 1. The service from Hong Kong International (HKG) will be offered five times per week. The network addition follows the recent loosening of COVID-19 travel restrictions in both Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Batik Air is resuming daily flights from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Sydney (SYD) from Dec. 12, operating via Bali (DPS). Service will be daily using Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Batik Air CEO Mushafiz Bin Mustafa Bakri said the route attracts strong flows of leisure, business and student traffic. “The resumption of these people-to-people flows will enhance our close and excellent bilateral relationship,” he added.

IndiGo has launched a domestic route between Delhi (DEL) and Hubballi (HBX), a city in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Flights will operate daily during the winter season. “With more connectivity to different parts of the country, Hubballi and its neighbouring regions will witness overall development,” IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said. “New connections from Hubballi will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity.”