Alaska Airlines To Interline With Hawaii’s Mokulele Airlines
The inter-island carrier signed a similar agreement with Hawaiian Airlines in October.
Alaska Airlines passengers will be able to connect to flights operated by Hawaiian inter-island carrier Mokulele Airlines beginning early in 2023.
Mokulele is Hawaii’s largest regional/commuter airline, serving 10 destinations on the islands with a fleet of nine-seat Cessna 208B Grand Caravans and now an additional 28-seat Saab 340.
In 2019, Mokulele became a subsidiary of Southern Airways, which operates commuter flights throughout the US.
Southern plans to add a second Saab 340 aircraft to Mokulele’s fleet this month (the first was added in October). “We are in a growth mode, bringing more aircraft and larger aircraft to Hawaii,” Southern Airways chief of staff Keith Sisson said in a statement. “For the upcoming year, we are looking at every possibility for offering a more diverse platform of services to the people of the islands.”
Mokulele operates more than 800 weekly flights, island-hopping between 10 destinations in Hawaii.
In October, Mokulele announced a similar interline deal with Hawaiian Airlines.