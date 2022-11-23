AirAsia X Prepares For 2023 Growth As Demand Bounces Back

Citing “robust demand” for traditionally popular routes and new markets, AirAsia X will more than double its current fleet of six Airbus A330-300 aircraft to 13 in the first half of 2023.

The seven added A330-300s will be taken out of storage, according to the long-haul subsidiary of Malaysia-based LCC AirAsia. Alongside plans to operate more aircraft, AirAsia X is now bringing back furloughed staff and has restarted new crew recruitment.

AirAsia X, which completely shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to Australia, India and South Korea, and is reporting pent up demand for service to Japan and Saudi Arabia following the easing of travel restrictions by the two countries.

“AirAsia X is now well on track in its recovery path even as the airline is compelled to operate in a challenging operational environment dictated by high fuel prices and a weakened Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar,” CEO Benyamin Ismail said. “While we are cautious [because] of the strenuous operating conditions, we remain confident that the recovery of the company is on the horizon, if not already within our reach.”