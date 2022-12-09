IndiGo Plans Largest Station Launch At New Goa Airport

IndiGo is to launch seven routes from India’s newest greenfield airport, which is preparing to welcome its first commercial flights.

New Goa International (GOX), also known as Goa Mopa, is the state of Goa’s second international airport and will be inaugurated by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 11. Operations will then begin on Jan. 5, 2023.

On the same day, IndiGo intends to begin flying to Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR) and Chennai ({{MAA})), with service to Pune (PNQ), Ahmedabad (AMD) and Hyderabad (HYD) set to launch later in the week.

In total, the LCC plans to offer a total of 168 weekly flights from the airport.

“It’s momentous for us at IndiGo to have such massive opening and it speaks of our ambition and ability to provide connectivity to our customers and the nation in the best possible way,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

Goa Mopa is located in North Goa, known for its beaches, forts and nightlife. Tourist attractions include the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Aguada Fort, Immaculate Conception Church, Chapora Fort, Sinquerim Beach and Anjuna Beach.

Goa Dabolim International (GOA) will continue to operate following the launch of Goa Mopa and IndiGo is one of a number of operators that plans to serve both.

The new airport will cater to 4.4 million passengers in the first phase and 13.1 million by the end of the fourth phase. It is being developed by Indian conglomerate GMR Group, which has 40-year concession period with a possible 20-year extension through a bid process.