India’s Akasa Air Grows Network To 11 Cities

Indian startup Akasa Air is adding flights from Lucknow (LKO), which will become the 11th destination in the carrier's rapidly growing domestic network.

The Mumbai (BOM)-based carrier launched operations in August 2022, becoming India’s newest airline. From Dec. 25, Akasa will commence two routes from LKO: BOM and Bengaluru (BLR). Both routes will be operated daily with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Akasa noted it will also boost flying between BLR and Kochi (COK) to 3X-daily from 2X-daily from Dec. 29, at which point the airline will offer a total of 26 daily departures from Bengaluru.

“As India’s fastest growing airline we are pleased to launch our 11th destination Lucknow,” Akasa co-founder and CCO Praveen Iyer said in a statement. “Lucknow is renowned for its rich culture, architecture and cuisine while being an established textile and an emerging automobile hub. Connecting [LKO] to ... Mumbai and Bengaluru is another extension of our efforts to boost the country’s economy by strengthening its important transportation linkages and is in line with our objective to add new flights every 2-3 weeks.”

Akasa said it is adding a new 737 MAX every 15 days and will have 18 in its fleet by the end of March 2023.