Ethiopian Schedules Copenhagen Return After Two Decades, Plans Singapore Resumption

Ethiopian Airlines has scheduled the return of flights to Denmark’s capital Copenhagen after an absence of almost 20 years.

The carrier plans to offer five flights per week to the city, starting on May 22, 2023. The Addis Ababa (ADD)-Copenhagen Kastrup (CPH) route will operate via Austria’s capital Vienna (VIE) using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Copenhagen was last served by Ethiopian in October 2003, when the airline ended its one-stop routing via Frankfurt in Germany. In recent years, the carrier has served two destinations in Scandinavia, flying to Stockholm (ARN) in Sweden and Oslo in Norway (OSL). At the present time, OAG data shows it operates a daily Addis Ababa-Stockholm-Oslo service using a mix of 787-9s and 777-200LRs.

The addition of Copenhagen will see Ethiopian alter its current Vienna and Brussels (BRU) services. It currently serves ADD-VIE-BRU five times per week, as well as operating 2X-weekly nonstop ADD-BRU flights. Once the ADD-VIE-CPH route launches, the airline will end the ADD-VIE-BRU routing and instead operate daily nonstop flights between ADD and BRU.

As well as making changes to its European network, Ethiopian has also confirmed plans to resume regular flights to Singapore (SIN) after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic. From March 25, the carrier will offer a 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Singapore-Kuala Lumpur (KUL) route.

“The flight will further expand our network in Asia and create air connectivity for passengers travelling between Africa and Singapore,” Ethiopian Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said.

“The new flight will also facilitate trade, investment, and tourism ties between Africa and Singapore. In line with our plan for growing our network around the world, we will keep on opening new routes to enhance connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world via Addis Ababa.”