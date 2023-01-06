Turkish Airlines Inks Codeshare With Mongolia's MIAT

MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement, giving passengers from Mongolia access to Turkish’s global network via Istanbul (IST).

Turkish will place its code on MIAT’s flights between IST and Ulaanbaatar (UBN), the Mongolian capital. MIAT operates 3X-weekly flights between UBN and IST.

MIAT will place its code Turkish flights to 10 destinations beyond IST. Turkish does not currently fly nonstop between IST and UBN.

“This is an important milestone,” MIAT Mongolian Airlines CEO Munkhtamir Batbayar said in a statement. “The agreement will enable the customers of both airlines [to have] greater choice and connectivity. Turkish Airlines is an important airline globally with a wide ranging network.” He described Turkish, a Star Alliance member, as an “elite airline.”

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said in a statement that the carriers would be “increasing frequencies reciprocally between Istanbul and Ulaanbaatar,” but did not provide details.

He added: “More Turkish and Mongolian passengers will be able to visit these two unique and beautiful countries.”