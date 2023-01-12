Flybe To Open New Routes In Reborn Airline’s Second Summer

UK regional carrier Flybe has unveiled a summer schedule including two new routes from its Birmingham (BHX) base.

Flybe was revived in 2022 after becoming insolvent and shutting down in March 2020. BHX serves as the reborn carrier’s home base.

From June 2, the airline will open service between BHX and Aberdeen (ABZ) in Scotland. The route will be operated up to 2X-weekly. From June 3, Flybe will commence seasonal flights between BHX and Bergerac (EGC) in France, operating the route 2X-weekly through July 24 and 3X-weekly from that date to Sept. 9, when the service will end for the year.

Seasonal flights operated during last year’s summer schedule to French destinations Avignon (AVN) and Brest (BES) will return, the airline said.

FlyBe noted that “the new schedule also offers greater connectivity from Belfast City Airport (BHD) with increased flying on many existing routes.”

Flybe CEO Dave Pflieger, the former CEO of Alaska-based regional airline Ravn Air, added: “Our entire team is thrilled to be starting our second year of operations with this greatly enhanced summer schedule.”

The airline is an all-De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 operator.