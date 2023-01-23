Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 23, 2023)

Jan. 23

AirAsia X has returned to Osaka (KIX) for the first time since April 2020. Service from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) will operate three times per week using Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The LCC said it expects to carry more than 116,000 travelers per month between Malaysia and Japan, providing a boost to both countries’ tourism sectors. “We have seen a strong passenger load factor for our inaugural flight of more than 95% and we are confident that this route will be very well received despite the competitive landscape,” AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said. AirAsia X flies to three destinations in Japan namely Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo from Kuala Lumpur operated by AirAsia X Malaysia, and from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) operated by AirAsia X Thailand.

Meanwhile, AirAsia has said it plans to “aggressively” reopen direct flights to China. The airline will begin restarting eight routes from Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) from Jan. 26 to Guangzhou, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Kunming, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Changsha and Macao. In addition, service from DMK to Hong Kong (HKG) will rise from 4X-weekly to daily, starting March 1.

Emirates is increasing capacity from Dubai (DXB) to Sydney (SYD) and Melbourne (MEL) in Australia. The airline will also restart services to Christchurch (CHC) in New Zealand via Sydney. From March 26, Melbourne will increase from two to three daily services via Singapore, with a third direct service to also begin to Sydney from May 1. The two additional services will operate on a three-class Boeing-777 300ER. The Christchurch service via Sydney also begins on March 26 using A380s. Emirates CCO Adnan Kazim said: “Adding a third daily service to Sydney and Melbourne will offer over 500,000 additional seats to and from Australia in a year. To have the two cities operating back at pre-pandemic frequencies is a phenomenal milestone in our restoration of Australia capacity and testament to our longstanding commitment to flying down under.”