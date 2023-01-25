Manchester Airport Eyes Completion Of Major Expansion Project

Manchester Airport ( MAN ) said a £440 million ($543 million) investment in its Terminal 2 expansion program has been authorized, enabling the project to be finished over the next two years and setting the stage for the British airport's ageing Terminal 1 to close in 2025.

According to Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which runs MAN, the investment will allow the final phase of its £1.3 billion modernization project—first launched in 2015—to be completed. The first phase was finished in July 2021, doubling the size of Terminal 2.

“This latest investment will complete the transformation of Terminal 2, delivering improvement to all stages of the passenger journey—from check-in to baggage reclaim—as well as upgrading its airfield to cater for next generation aircraft,” MAG said in a statement.

The new round of construction will focus on “spacious facilities, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, and an exciting array of shops, bars, restaurants and airport lounges,” MAG stated.

Specifically, the new phase of construction aims to double the size of MAN's departure area and add more retail shops, including restaurants and bars. It will also include the construction of additional security space and a more than doubling of the terminal’s checked baggage capacity to over 5,000 bags per hour.

According to MAG, more than 500 jobs will be created to complete the expansion project.

“Manchester Airport is a key economic asset for the North [of England] and this investment will maximize the contribution it makes to creating a balanced and globally competitive UK economy,” MAG CEO Charlie Cornish said in a statement.

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: “As the aviation industry recovers after COVID, it’s great news to see this significant vote of confidence in the UK. This investment will be a huge boost for the North, benefiting passengers flying in and out of the region, as well as supporting thousands of jobs.”