Frontier Airlines Expands Service To San Juan, Puerto Rico

US ULCC Frontier Airlines will open service from five US cities to Puerto Rico's San Juan (SJU) in early May.

The Denver-based airline will also commence a new route between Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and SJU, and begin service to Ponce (PSE) in Puerto Rico for the first time.

From May 4, Frontier, an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator, will launch service from four US cities to San Juan: Baltimore/Washington (BWI) (daily frequencies); Chicago Midway (MDW) (6X-weekly); Cleveland (CLE) (4X-weekly); and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) (daily).

Also from May 4, the carrier will start service between Orlando (MCO) and PSE, when Ponce joins its network, and between Tampa and Aguadilla (BQN) in Puerto Rico. Both routes will be operated 3X-weekly.

From May 5, Frontier will open 4X-weekly flights between SJU and Detroit (DTW). From May 25, the airline will start 3X-weekly service on the CUN-SJU route.

“Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the US who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” Frontier senior VP of commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement.

“The addition of new nonstop routes between Puerto Rico and seven cities in the United States and Cancun, Mexico, significantly expands the options for visitors to the island,” Puerto Rico Tourism Company executive director Carlos Mercado said. He added that the new service to Ponce “will certainly boost tourism activity and the economy of the southern region.”