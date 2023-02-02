Routes Asia 2023 attendee Thai Smile is the regional subsidiary of Thai Airways Group. Primarily based at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, with a secondary hub at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, the carrier launched services on 07-Jul-2012 with a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. Thai Smile uses a 'light premium' or hybrid business model, placing it between associate LCC, Nok Air and full-service parent, Thai Airways.

All data relates to w/c Feb. 02, 2023, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

https://infogram.com/airline-in-focus-thai-smile-withc-2nd-feb-1ho16vo0793e84n?live

