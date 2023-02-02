Airline In Focus: Thai Smile
All the important data related to the airline in recent years.
Routes Asia 2023 attendee Thai Smile is the regional subsidiary of Thai Airways Group. Primarily based at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, with a secondary hub at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, the carrier launched services on 07-Jul-2012 with a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. Thai Smile uses a 'light premium' or hybrid business model, placing it between associate LCC, Nok Air and full-service parent, Thai Airways.
All data relates to w/c Feb. 02, 2023, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.
https://infogram.com/airline-in-focus-thai-smile-withc-2nd-feb-1ho16vo0793e84n?live
