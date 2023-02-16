Fifth Base For ULCC Avelo Airlines Opens

Avelo Airlines has opened its fifth base, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), confirming plans announced late last year to add service to six Florida cities.

From its new RDU base the ULCC has launched 4X-weekly service to Orlando and Tampa, and will begin serving Fort Lauderdale (4X-weekly, Feb. 16), Fort Myers (3X-weekly, Feb. 16), Sarasota-Bradenton (3X-weekly, Feb. 17), and West Palm Beach (3X-weekly, Feb. 17). One 737-700 is based at RDU, though Avelo noted it may add a second 737 later this year to serve additional destinations.

In May 2022 the carrier began RDU service to Tweed-New Haven, with four flights per week.

"Since taking flight at RDU last May, we have been very encouraged by the positive response Avelo has received from Raleigh, Durham and the surrounding areas,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The inauguration of our new base and service here is just the beginning."

The Houston-headquartered carrier was launched in April 2021 and has seven 737-700s and eight 737-800s in service, Aviation Week Network Fleet Discovery shows. It also operates bases at Hollywood Burbank Airport, Tweed-New Haven Airport, Orlando International Airport and Wilmington Airport, serving 33 U.S. destinations.

RDU served 11.8 million passengers in 2022, according to data from the airport—a 34.6% lift over 2021 but 16.7% below pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

