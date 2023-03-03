Italy Changes Laws To Support Airport Renewable Energy

Italian civil aviation authority ENAC has secured a regulatory change, making it easier for airports to use their land for sustainable energy production.

On Feb. 27, ENAC said its renewable energy proposal was approved and published in the official government gazette on Feb. 24.

The new law simplifies the authorizations needed to install renewable energy plants at Italian airports, deeming them “suitable areas” for new facilities. However, ENAC will still make “necessary checks” before granting approvals.

ENAC described the streamlined regulatory framework as “an important step forward for the decarbonization of airport infrastructure,” helping airports support their own energy needs.

It added that the new rules also apply to small island airports and that some incentives may be available for airports that decide to create renewable energy facilities.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.