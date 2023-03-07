Canada’s Swoop Unveils Robust Summer Schedule

Canadian airlines continue to signal optimism about the coming summer season, with added routes and capacity by ULCC Swoop the latest example.

Meanwhile, Calgary-based WestJet, Swoop’s parent company, will ramp up frequencies on a slew of domestic and trans-border routes on its summer schedule.

"Convenience and affordability are paramount, so we’re focusing our ultra-not-expensive flights in true ULCC markets that enable more Canadians to explore their big, beautiful backyard,” Swoop President Bob Cummings says in a statement.

Swoop is an all-737 operator, flying a mix of -800s and -8s.

Swoop will additionally start new service between London (YXU), Ontario, to Abbotsford.

“The London International Airport is thrilled to announce nonstop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer” YXU CEO Scott McFadzean says. “London and the surrounding region continue to look for more exciting destinations directly from YXU’s easy and comfortable airport.”

Swoop will also restart seasonal domestic service between Hamilton (YHM) and Charlottetown (YYG).

Swoop will continue to operate flights from both Edmonton (YEG) and Abbotsford (YXX) to both Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico. The routes operate 2X-weekly, except for YXX-SJD, which will be flown 1X-weekly.

It will start service from Deer Lake to Hamilton and Toronto Pearson (YYZ).

WestJet says it will operate “more seats and additional flight frequencies to popular routes across its network. With nearly 600 daily departures during peak travel days, WestJet's summer schedule enhancements will bring more opportunities for Canadians to travel seamlessly across the airline's domestic, trans-border and international network this summer.”

