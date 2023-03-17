Taiwan’s Starlux To Launch First Transpacific Route

Taiwanese airline Starlux, which launched operations in 2020 with a focus on premium services, will open flights to Los Angeles in April, marking its first foray beyond Asia.

From April 26, Starlux will operate 5X-weekly service between its Taipei (TPE) base and LAX, its first transpacific route. The airline currently serves 15 destinations in Asia.

The route will be flown with an Airbus A350 aircraft featuring four first-class seats, 26 seats in business class, 36 in premium economy and 240 in economy.

First and business-class seats have sliding doors and are fully lie-flat. Premium economy seats have a 40-in. pitch.

“As a brand-new airline to the U.S. market, Starlux is excited to help create memorable journeys by providing unique and exquisite service to customers traveling to and from Los Angeles to Taipei, and other Asian cities,” CEO Glenn Chai says.

Starlux says it is “bucking the trend” of startup LCCs by operating “a luxury airline expanding in a world of no-frills carriers."

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.