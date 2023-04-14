Green Africa Plans Abuja Base

Nigeria's Green Africa Airways plans to expand its network from Abuja, the country’s capital, with three new domestic routes starting Aug. 12.

The airline intends to fly to Ibadan and Kano twice daily and offer a daily flight to Sokoto. Service will also resume from Abuja and Owerri with four round trips per week, while Abuja-Benin frequencies will increase to 2X-daily.

The move is part of the airline's plans to establish a base in Abuja to complement its operations in Lagos, from where it serves Abuja, Akure, Benin, Ilorin, Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

“We set out on the Green Africa journey with a clear vision to use the power of air travel to create a better future, first in Nigeria and later on across the broader African continent,” founder and CEO Babawande Afolabi says. “Our commitment to this vision remains firm.”

Afolabi adds that Green Africa’s growth is a “marathon and not a sprint.” The airline is working to add flights to unserved and underserved destinations in Nigeria, Afolabi says.

Green Africa launched commercial operations in 2021 and has a fleet of three ATR 72-600 aircraft. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, the carrier is the sixth-largest operator of scheduled domestic flights in Nigeria with a 5.3% share of capacity.

Air Peace is the largest with a 40.7% share, followed by Ibom Air with 11.9%, Max Air with 10.1%, Arik Air with 7.5%, and Dana Air with 5.5%.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.