JetBlue Airways Taps United Executive To Oversee Airports

JetBlue Airways has named long-time United Airlines executive Jill Eshbaugh as its new vice president of airports experience, giving her day-to-day oversight of the carrier’s airport operations.

Eshbaugh spent 25 years with United having started with the airline as a front-line airport agent. She has served as United’s vice president of employee relations and engagement, as well as managing director for airport operations.

Eshbaugh will report to JetBlue Head of Safety, Security, Fleet Operations and Airports Warren Christie. New York Kennedy (JFK)-based JetBlue serves more than 100 airports.

The airline will begin flights between JFK and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in June. The newest U.S. entrant to the transatlantic market, JetBlue is putting an emphasis on developing a more expansive network. The carrier now serves London's Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW) airports, and plans to begin flights to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) in the late summer. It operates a robust U.S. domestic and Caribbean/Mexico schedule.

Eshbaugh's "nearly three decades as a leader in our industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our network while focusing on operational excellence and delivering exceptional customer service,” Christie says in a statement.

“I look forward to getting to know the airports team and working collaboratively with them to run an operation we can all be proud of,” Eshbaugh adds.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.