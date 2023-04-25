Saudi Connectivity Program Fuels Flynas Expansion

Saudi Arabian LCC Flynas is launching six new routes to cities in Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan.

The services are being launched through a partnership with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP) of Saudi Arabia. The ACP, which was launched in 2021 and financed by the state-owned Public Investment Fund, aims to subsidize Saudi-based airlines when opening new routes to help achieve the country's goal of attracting 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

Five of the new routes will operate from Jeddah, to: Abuja, Nigeria; Baghdad, Iraq; Bishkek and Osh, Kyrgyzstan; and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Additionally, Flynas will start flying from Madinah to Baghdad. The latest network expansion follows an agreement signed by Flynas CEO and managing director Bandar Al-Muhanna and ACP CEO Ali Rajab.

“This cooperation is evidence of the commitment of all stakeholders in order to enhance air connectivity and enrich the visitor experience and provide opportunities for the growth of tourism in the kingdom,” Rajab said.

Flynas previously received support from the ACP when it agreed to start flying to Marseille, Almaty, Algiers, and Casablanca.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Jeddah-Tashkent is the first of the six new services to be launched, starting on March 27. The same market is also served by Qanot Sharq Airlines and Uzbekistan Airways, while Fly Baghdad Airlines operates Madinah-Baghdad.

In March, Flynas announced plans to open 10 new routes to destinations in Europe and Asia during the summer 2023 season. The expansion includes four services from both Dammam and Riyadh’s King Khalid International, as well as two from Jeddah. All 10 will use Airbus A320neo aircraft.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.