Jet2 Plans Four-Aircraft Base At Liverpool Airport

Jet2.com has confirmed plans to open a new base at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) during the summer 2024 season, establishing the leisure airline’s 11th station in the UK.

The carrier intends to launch routes to 20 European destinations, including eight in Spain and five in Greece. Seven of the services are set to be exclusive to Jet2.

CEO Steve Heapy says the base represents a “significant investment” in the Liverpool city region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of more than 200 new jobs. The first flights will start on March 28, 2024.

“This announcement further expands our footprint and comes on the back of the enormous demand that we know is out there from customers and independent travel agents across Liverpool, Merseyside and the wider region,” he adds.

Jet2’s summer 2024 schedule from Liverpool will see routes launched to Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife in Spain.

Five Greek destinations will also be launched—to Corfu, Crete, Kos, Rhodes and Zante—alongside routes to Faro and Madeira in Portugal. Additionally, three routes will open to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman in Turkey, as well as Paphos in Cyprus and Bourgas in Bulgaria.

LPL Airport CEO John Irving says: “It’s also great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell.”

Service to Bourgas, Gran Canaria, Menorca, Madeira, Paphos, Rhodes and Zante will be exclusive to Jet2.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, Liverpool is served by seven carriers on a scheduled basis at present. EasyJet has a 46.2% share of capacity, while Ryanair commands 43.6%.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.