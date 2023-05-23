Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 22, 2023)

May 23

Hong Kong Airlines has confirmed that Nagoya will be its sixth destination in Japan. Starting July 8, the carrier will operate a 4X-weekly route from Hong Kong International Airport to Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport, utilizing Airbus A330-300 aircraft. According to OAG data, the frequency of flights will increase to daily from mid-August, with A320s replacing A330s on the route. This marks the second addition to Hong Kong Airlines' network in Japan in recent months, following the launch of Fukuoka in April.

South Africa’s Airlink is adding a new route to Zimbabwe later this year. From Nov. 28, the carrier will begin serving Victoria Falls from Mbombela, previously known as Nelspruit. Frequencies will be 2X-weekly using Embraer RJ135 aircraft. To facilitate the new service, Airlink will adjust its flights from Mbombela to Livingstone—situated on the Zambian side of the Victoria Falls—from daily to 4X-weekly. Additionally, Airlink said it plans to increase domestic frequencies to both Mbombela and Bloemfontein from Aug. 7. The carrier will increase service between Johannesburg and Mbombela from 34X-weekly to 40X-weekly, and between Cape Town and Mbombela from 7X-weekly to 13X-weekly. Johannesburg-Bloemfontein will also rise from 19X-weekly to 26X-weekly.

TAP Air Portugal has inaugurated a new summer route between Lisbon and Palma de Mallorca. Frequencies will initially be 4X-weekly, rising to 6X-weekly from June 12.

Cebu Pacific has resumed flights between Clark and Tokyo Narita. The service will operate four times per week and becomes the LCC’s third route to Japan’s capital, alongside flights from Manila and Cebu. Additionally, the airline has restarted a connection linking Manila and Laoag, which becomes the 35th destination in the Philippine carrier’s domestic network.



May 22



Qatar Airways has announced a codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles. The move will see the Oneworld alliance member place its code on Air Seychelles’ operated flights between Mahé and Praslin. At present, Qatar Airways operates daily service between Doha and Seychelles International Airport, located on the island of Mahé, near the capital city of Victoria. “Our strategy of facilitating connectivity to African markets through partnerships is in line with this enhanced cooperation with Air Seychelles,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker says.

Air Canada is to begin a nonstop, year-round service between Toronto Pearson and Yellowknife. The 3X-weekly service will increase connectivity between eastern Canada and the capital of the Northwest Territories. Flights will begin on Dec. 1 using Airbus A220 aircraft. “Flights are timed for easy connections through our Toronto hub to elsewhere in eastern Canada, the U.S. and to winter sun destinations, while from Yellowknife customers can travel onward conveniently on our interline partner, Canadian North," says Mark Galardo, Air Canada's executive vice president for revenue and network planning.

Vietnam Airlines has inaugurated a route connecting Hanoi and Mumbai. Frequencies will be 4X-weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, while the airline will also offer three flights per week from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vietnam Airlines Deputy CEO Trinh Ngoc Thanh says: “We hope this new route will help to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, as well as the economies.” The number of visitors between Vietnam and India reached 319,000 in 2019. India is also one of Vietnam's top trade partners, while Vietnam is also India's 15th-largest trade partner and fourth among Southeast Asian countries.

Air Serbia has commenced three new routes, following on from recently launches services to Chicago, Gothenburg and Cologne among others. Flights from Belgrade to Naples will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, while Belgrade-Marseille and Belgrade-Florence will also be 2X-weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.