Tokyo Narita Airport To Increase Ticket Taxes, Citing Rising Costs

Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) will increase passenger ticket taxes from Sept. 1, including a 31.7% hike on transit passengers’ facility charge.

The International Passenger Service Facility Charge (PSFC) collected by NRT for transit passengers will increase from JPY1,040 ($7.44) per ticket currently to JPY1,370 per ticket from Sept. 1, up 31.7%. For passengers departing Japan, the PSFC tax will rise from JPY2,130 currently to JPY2,460 from Sept. 1, a 15.5% increase.

The Passenger Security Service Charge (PSSC) will rise from JPY530 to JPY550, a 3.7% increase, for all passengers.

NRT says in a statement that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided “support for flights and shops to continue operating, allowing us to fulfill our role as an international hub airport.” But as traffic returns, rising costs necessitate higher ticket taxes, the airport says, citing “recent increases in energy prices, labor costs and overall prices.”

NRT adds: “We anticipate that it will be impossible for [Narita Airport] to handle these cost escalations alone. Therefore, we have no choice but to amend the … charges.”



This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.