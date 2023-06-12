Alaska Airlines Adds New Hawaii Link

Alaska Airlines will begin connecting Honolulu and Seattle’s second airport, Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport (PAE), for the first time during the winter 2023-24 season.

The daily, year-round service to Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) starts on Nov. 17 using Boeing 737 aircraft. The 2,693-mi. (2,340-nm) route will be the Oneworld alliance member’s first new service to Honolulu in more than 10 years.

“For those traveling between Honolulu and Washington State, flying into Seattle/Everett will be a terrific, less congested option and a great way to access the greater Seattle area,” says Daniel Chun, director of sales, community and public relations in Hawaii for Alaska Airlines. “With this new flight, we’ll fly a combined six nonstops a day to the two Seattle area airports from Oahu.”

Alaska Airlines launched its first flight to Honolulu in October 2007, flying from Seattle-Tacoma. Service between Seattle and Lihue, Kauai, started shortly afterward, followed by Anchorage-HNL service in December 2007. In 2008, the carrier began serving Kona on the Island of Hawaii and Kahului on Maui.

Following the launch of PAE-HNL, Alaska will fly to Hawaii from eight West Coast points: Anchorage, Seattle/Everett, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Alaska already flies year-round from PAE to seven destinations—Anchorage, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco—as well as seasonally to Palm Springs and Tucson. Most flights are operated using Horizon Air’s Embraer E175 aircraft, although the airline started mainline flights in February 2022 to Las Vegas and Phoenix using 737s.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.