Air Canada Returns To Singapore After Three-Decade Absence

Air Canada has unveiled plans to expand its international network by introducing nonstop flights between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Singapore's Changi International Airport (SIN).

The route, which will operate four times a week from April 3, 2024, marks the airline’s return to the Singapore market after more than three decades. Flights will use the carrier’s Boeing 787 fleet.

Air Canada's executive vice president of revenue and network planning, Mark Galardo, says the expansion aims to capitalize on the growing business connections and changing demographics in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We are committed to growing YVR as a premier transpacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia,” he adds.

The schedule has been built to offer connections to and from destinations across North America via Air Canada's hub at YVR and, at SIN, to and from destinations across Southeast Asia, South India and Western Australia with Star Alliance and codeshare partner Singapore Airlines.

Service from YVR will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 12:15 a.m. The return service from SIN will leave at 9.10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“This announcement of the first nonstop flight between Canada and Singapore by Air Canada is great news for the sector and for Canadians as the industry continues to recover,” Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says.

“Improving access between Canada and Singapore will help keep the air sector here in Canada competitive, while helping communities stay connected with friends and loved ones between our two countries.”

The Canada-Singapore market is currently served by Singapore Airlines, which operates three times per week to Vancouver. The airline first launched the route in December 2021. However, flights are scheduled to end in September.

